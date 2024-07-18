State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $23.69 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of FirstEnergy worth $23,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Capital World Investors grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,155,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,498,567,000 after buying an additional 18,853,983 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,930,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,908,000 after purchasing an additional 82,482 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,481,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,623,000 after buying an additional 45,350 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,454,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,637,000 after buying an additional 590,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,307,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,034 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

FE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.46. The company had a trading volume of 986,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,310. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

