State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $60.11 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,817 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Nucor worth $60,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 2,410.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Nucor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Nucor by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Nucor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,094,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,376,000 after purchasing an additional 22,596 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 815.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on NUE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.29.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $2.02 on Thursday, reaching $166.02. 728,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,662. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.29 and its 200-day moving average is $176.22. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

