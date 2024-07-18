State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $62.36 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,451 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Autodesk worth $62,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,923,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,610,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,923,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,443 shares in the company, valued at $8,610,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $9,401,282. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $6.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $243.46. 559,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.