State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $70.59 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of TransDigm Group worth $70,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,034,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 98,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,883,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,220,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,417.69.

Shares of TDG stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,243.34. 159,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,313. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,303.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,209.84. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $802.46 and a 1-year high of $1,369.57. The company has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total value of $12,486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,186,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,905 shares of company stock valued at $137,900,519 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

