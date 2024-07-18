State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $80,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,852,278 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $451,641,000 after purchasing an additional 68,509 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 402,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,562,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 103,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,115,000 after acquiring an additional 22,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2,086.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 51,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 49,559 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDX traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $232.95. The stock had a trading volume of 527,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,787. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $218.75 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.61. The company has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,615 shares of company stock worth $2,033,381 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.14.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

