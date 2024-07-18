State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Teledyne Technologies worth $21,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,517,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,462,593,000 after buying an additional 77,890 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 613,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,111,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 519,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 352,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $151,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $399.76. 129,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $392.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.57. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $448.19.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

