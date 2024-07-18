State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 24,210 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 397,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 24,210 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in State Street were worth $30,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT stock traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $84.50. 1,254,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,644. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $86.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. State Street’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.88.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

