State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 28,304 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,820 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,304 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Akamai Technologies worth $23,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 19,433 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,579 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 48,236 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,908 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $56,915,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,245,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,441,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.65.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.25. 927,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,401. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.01 and a 200 day moving average of $104.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,998.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $467,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,107.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $826,460. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

