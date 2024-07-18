State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Raymond James worth $28,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,147,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,482,000 after buying an additional 120,427 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,830,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Raymond James by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,832,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,335,000 after purchasing an additional 263,687 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,082,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,726,000 after purchasing an additional 88,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 849,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,146,000 after purchasing an additional 40,288 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $91.67 and a fifty-two week high of $131.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

About Raymond James

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.