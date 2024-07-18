State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 668,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,444 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $49,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $77.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $78.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.15. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

