State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 464,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 508,107 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Copart were worth $26,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,232,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,272,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Copart by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,419,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,551,000 after buying an additional 207,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Copart by 116.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,808,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,718,000 after buying an additional 7,956,043 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $463,262,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Copart by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,242,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,867,000 after buying an additional 370,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $51.85. 4,118,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,478,208. The company has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.10. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.