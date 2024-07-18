State Street (NYSE:STT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $86.18. The stock had a trading volume of 437,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,126. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. State Street has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.60.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

