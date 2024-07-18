Stelco (TSE:STL) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada cut shares of Stelco (TSE:STL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Stelco Stock Performance
Stelco has a 1-year low of C$21.00 and a 1-year high of C$26.50.
Stelco (TSE:STL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.39 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$746.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$771.42 million.
Stelco Announces Dividend
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stelco
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.