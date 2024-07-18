Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$91.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SJ shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Stella-Jones from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.93, for a total transaction of C$309,661.50. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE SJ opened at C$92.13 on Thursday. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of C$61.85 and a 12-month high of C$92.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.69. The firm has a market cap of C$5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$85.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$81.12.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C$0.27. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of C$775.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$781.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 5.7120805 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

