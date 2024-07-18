Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SRCL. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $58.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.55. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -264.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 93.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

