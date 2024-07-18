Stifel Nicolaus Boosts SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target to $175.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of SiTime in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

NASDAQ:SITM traded down $9.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.62. 96,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,849. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 1.82. SiTime has a 1 year low of $72.39 and a 1 year high of $165.11.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.17). SiTime had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 66.88%. The business had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SiTime will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $91,439.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,508,846.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $91,439.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,299 shares in the company, valued at $11,508,846.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,367 shares in the company, valued at $57,121,236.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,926,104 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 281.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

