Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $613.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $629.00 to $613.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.81.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $554.34. The stock had a trading volume of 196,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $362.49 and a 52-week high of $570.15. The firm has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $525.37 and a 200 day moving average of $521.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

