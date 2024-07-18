Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Put Options (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 301,279 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 207% compared to the average daily volume of 98,060 put options.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of XLE traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.56. 11,107,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,371,709. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52-week low of $78.98 and a 52-week high of $98.97. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.62.

Get Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,646,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,430.1% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,594,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after buying an additional 1,490,682 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 894.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,105,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,414,000 after buying an additional 994,768 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,173,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,102,000 after buying an additional 854,456 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 376.8% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 925,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,552,000 after buying an additional 731,000 shares during the period.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.