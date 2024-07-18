Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 14,574 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 91% compared to the average volume of 7,650 call options.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOK traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 20,833,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,290,664. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 8.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on NOK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NOK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 48.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Further Reading

