StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of CNET stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 57.48%. The company had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

