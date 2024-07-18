StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.76.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

