StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Stock Performance
NASDAQ NLOK opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.76.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
