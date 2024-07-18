StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Sify Technologies stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17. Sify Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.37.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

