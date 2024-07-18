StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.44. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.
StorageVault Canada Trading Up 4.5 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68.
StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.0021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.25%.
StorageVault Canada Company Profile
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages various stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
