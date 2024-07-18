Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Acquires 196,572 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 489.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 196,572 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF makes up 5.9% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $20,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.47. 265,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,275. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $98.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.68.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

