Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VONV. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the first quarter worth $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 922.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the first quarter worth $67,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

NASDAQ VONV traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $79.43. The stock had a trading volume of 344,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,215. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.74. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $80.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.389 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.