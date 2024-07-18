Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Invests $51,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 2,302,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,088 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,959,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,542,000 after acquiring an additional 793,976 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,031.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,813,000 after acquiring an additional 595,769 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,804,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 766,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,825,000 after acquiring an additional 433,874 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,231. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.67. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $117.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

