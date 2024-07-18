Substratum Market Capitalization Reaches $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $1.01 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023924 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

