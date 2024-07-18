Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.57. 3,152,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 8,398,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NOVA. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $888.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.78 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 56.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.