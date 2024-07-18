Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 73.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 15.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 30.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,186,000 after acquiring an additional 18,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $816.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.59 and a 12-month high of $1,229.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $850.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $797.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMCI. Loop Capital raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nomura Securities downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $999.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.