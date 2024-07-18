Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 168.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,795 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Super Micro Computer worth $59,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMCI. StockNews.com downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $999.92.

Super Micro Computer stock traded down $14.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $801.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,906,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,398,168. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1,229.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $850.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $797.64. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

