Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a negative rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SMCI. Nomura downgraded Super Micro Computer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nomura Securities lowered Super Micro Computer from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $999.92.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $816.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $850.78 and its 200 day moving average is $797.64. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $226.59 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 250.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.