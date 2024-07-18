Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Downgraded to Hold at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

SPB has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$12.33.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Superior Plus

Superior Plus Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$8.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.81. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$8.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.40.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.05). Superior Plus had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.38 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.3347732 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Superior Plus

In related news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen acquired 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.37 per share, with a total value of C$35,278.05. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Superior Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.