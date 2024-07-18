Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Compass Point began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Synchrony Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $52.22 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $52.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average is $42.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 786.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

