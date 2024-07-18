Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Announces Earnings Results

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $563.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.52 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Synovus Financial stock opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.11. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNV. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $171,571.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,466,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,984,953.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. acquired 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.40 per share, for a total transaction of $916,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,461.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $171,571.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,466,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,984,953.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

