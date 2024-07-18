Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,871,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the previous session’s volume of 1,177,351 shares.The stock last traded at $3.71 and had previously closed at $3.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.59.

Taboola.com Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $414.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

