TBH Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 154 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IWD traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $181.04. 1,215,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,476. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $183.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.96 and a 200 day moving average of $172.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

