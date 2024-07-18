TBH Global Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWU. Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,740,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 211.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 71,272 shares during the last quarter. Valence8 US LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Valence8 US LP now owns 213,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,598,000. Finally, Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

NYSEARCA EWU traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $35.61. 2,692,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,214. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $36.76.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

