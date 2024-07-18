TBH Global Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of CHCT stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.34. The company had a trading volume of 267,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,223. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average is $25.23. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.62 million, a PE ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 287.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

