TBH Global Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,794 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $191.46. 9,913,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,186,523. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,552,835 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.54.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

