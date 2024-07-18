TBH Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 14,128 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 43.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,128 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,829 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,978,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,938,000 after buying an additional 517,538 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,264,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,644,000 after buying an additional 186,369 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,911,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,916,000 after acquiring an additional 277,085 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,063,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,531,000 after acquiring an additional 190,643 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $107.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,187,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,948. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.19.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

