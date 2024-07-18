TBH Global Asset Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,697,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,951 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $101,105,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $92,343,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,050,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,187,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,097 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.97. 482,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,979. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.87.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

