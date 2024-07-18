TD Asset Management Inc Buys 314,488 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,283,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,488 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 2.27% of Encompass Health worth $188,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 360.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,861.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,139,740.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,861.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,519 shares of company stock valued at $5,816,091. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE EHC traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $85.86. 98,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,883. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $57.55 and a 12 month high of $88.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.37 and a 200-day moving average of $79.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.