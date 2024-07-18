TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,321,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 315,303 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.65% of Teck Resources worth $152,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 423,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,788,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,750. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.14.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.31). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TECK. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

See Also

