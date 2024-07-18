TD Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 849,478 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,641 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.32% of Electronic Arts worth $112,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 812,564 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $107,803,000 after acquiring an additional 165,123 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 496.3% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 56,429 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 46,966 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,440 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $317,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,061.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $997,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $317,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,061.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,039 shares of company stock worth $3,517,006 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $145.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $148.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.