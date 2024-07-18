TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,184,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $206,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,005,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,538,000 after purchasing an additional 145,328 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $205.59. 2,282,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,414,199. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $210.84. The company has a market cap of $187.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $18,286,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,009,121.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.10.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

