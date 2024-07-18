TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 367,705 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,920,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,705 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 1.60% of Donaldson worth $143,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 5.3% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in Donaldson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 84,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donaldson news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $2,668,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DCI

Donaldson Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Donaldson stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.85. 88,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average is $70.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $78.03.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.84 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.