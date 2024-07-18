TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 367,705 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,920,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,705 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 1.60% of Donaldson worth $143,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 5.3% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in Donaldson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 84,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Donaldson news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $2,668,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Donaldson Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Donaldson stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.85. 88,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average is $70.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $78.03.
Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.84 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Donaldson Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.
Donaldson Company Profile
Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.
