TD Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 254,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,176 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chemed were worth $163,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chemed by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter worth $67,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total value of $153,638.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total value of $153,638.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total transaction of $816,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,252,854.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock worth $3,240,053. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CHE stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $550.90. The stock had a trading volume of 18,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,130. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $546.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $584.73. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $492.84 and a 52-week high of $654.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.61%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

