TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,987 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $103,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,894,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,378,000 after purchasing an additional 416,853 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,133,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,340,000 after buying an additional 4,625,472 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $731,843,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,709,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,799,000 after acquiring an additional 86,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,426,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,824,000 after acquiring an additional 77,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL stock traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $98.39. 1,357,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,371,157. The firm has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $99.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

