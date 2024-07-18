TD Asset Management Inc Sells 172,538 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,241,239 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 172,538 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.11% of Uber Technologies worth $172,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 19,280 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,072,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 54.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 309,091 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $23,797,000 after purchasing an additional 109,532 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,750 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Finally, Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $628,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER traded down $2.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.18. 12,526,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,973,047. The firm has a market cap of $138.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.57 and its 200 day moving average is $70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297 over the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (down from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.