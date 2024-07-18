Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by High Ground Investment Management LLP

High Ground Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 136,676 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources accounts for about 2.6% of High Ground Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. High Ground Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 423,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $485,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 7.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,641,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight Capital lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

TECK stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,118,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.15.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.31). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.37%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

